No decision yet on extension of curfew, other measures – Task Force



The National COVID-19 Task Force says it is still deliberating on whether it should extend or lift the national curfew and other lockdown measures in place to aid in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

In a statement last evening, the Task Force said it deliberated on the matter, however, “no final decision was taken…”.

In fact, the Task Force said the issue required “further deliberations”.

Last week, Chairman of the Task Force, Moses Nagamootoo said the measures will be reviewed.

The current lockdown measures are scheduled to expire on May 3.

Restrictions include the closure of nonessential businesses and a national curfew for persons from 18:00hrs to 06:00hrs.

There are also restrictions on social activities such as private parties.

The Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) cautioned Guyana against lifting the curfew and restriction measures currently in place too early.

PAHO had noted that such an action could result in an exponential spike in the number of cases here.

In fact, what PAHO had advised, is for there to be better enforcement of the lockdown measures.

PAHO noted too that the lockdown measures should only be lifted once transmission is controlled; health system capacities are in place to detect, test, isolate and treat every case; and outbreak risks in health settings are minimalised.