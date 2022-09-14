No decision yet on extension of Claims and Objections Exercise – GECOM

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has noted the contents of a letter published in the Wednesday, September 14, 2022 edition of the Stabroek News, indicating that the Commission took a decision at its Statutory Meeting on Tuesday, 13th September, 2022, not to extend the period for the ongoing Claims and Objections exercise.

Accordingly, it must be categorically stated that the Commission took no such decision.

In this regard, it is imperative for the Commission to clarify that a request was submitted by a political party citing reasons why the Commission should consider extending the Claims and Objections period.

However, although some preliminary discussions commenced at the Statutory Meeting on Tuesday, 13th September, 2022, it was suggested, and decided, that the Parliamentary Political Parties be consulted before a determination is made.

Consequently, the Commission is scheduled to meet again today, 14th September, 2022 at 13:00hrs to further discuss the request for extension where a decision would be made accordingly, and the outcome communicated to the public.

In view of the foregoing, the Commission is reminding all stakeholders to always await, and rely on, official communication from GECOM in relation to its decisions and work programme.