No confidence resolution: GECOM must be ready for Elections within 90 days time period- PSC

The Private Sector Commission (PSC) has made the call for Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) “to assure the nation that the Commission is so fully prepared” to host General Elections in keeping within the Constitutional requirements of a passed no confidence motion.

In a statement on Wednesday, the PSC said it has “given serious and continuing consideration to the fact that the motion of no confidence in the Government, passed in the National Assembly on December 21, 2018, requires that general elections must be held within ninety days of the passing of the motion.”

Article 106 (6) of the Constitution states: “The Cabinet including the President shall resign if the Government is defeated by the vote of a majority of all the elected members of the National Assembly on a vote of confidence.”

Meanwhile, clause 7 goes on to state that “Notwithstanding its defeat, the Government shall remain in office and shall hold an election within three months, or such longer period as the National Assembly shall by resolution supported by not less than two-thirds of the votes of all the elected members of the National Assembly determine, and shall resign after the President takes the oath of office following the election.”

The Commission said it “wishes to remind the nation of the fact that, unless otherwise ruled by the Court, or decided upon by a motion passed by a two-thirds majority of the National Assembly the Guyana Elections Commission must be fully prepared to conduct these elections within this period of time.”

On December 21, the No-confidence Motion brought by the Opposition People’s Progressive Party against the Government in the National Assembly succeeded when former AFC Member of Parliament Charrandas Persaud broke rank and made a conscience vote in favour of the motion.

With 26 days already passed since the motion was carried, it would effectively mean that GECOM should be ready to hold General Elections within 64 days in keeping with Guyana’s Constitution.