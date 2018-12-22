No-confidence motion: Nation should be proud that democracy prevailed- PSC

The Private Sector Commission (PSC) in a statement on the recently passed no-confidence motion said that it is satisfied that “democracy prevailed in our National Assembly, a fact of which as a nation and as a people we can all be proud.”

According to the PSC, a team led by Captain Gerry Gouveia, was an active observer in the National Assembly of the debate and the decision of the motion of no-confidence by the Opposition against the Government.

Moving forward, the Commission is now calling upon “our leaders and our people to continue to respect and honour the democratic decision of our Parliament.”

“We urge our leaders to continue to respect and honour the highest principles of democratic government and the maintenance of law and order which our nation has embraced.”

Moreover, the PSC said that it expects that the nation will now properly prepare itself for a peaceful, free and fair election going forward.