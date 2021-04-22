No cases of blood-clotting from AstraZeneca vaccines in Guyana

Amid global concerns about the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine causing blood-clots in some persons, Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony has revealed that there have been no such cases detected here.
“We were satisfied that when we used it in Guyana, we did not have any cases of blood-clotting and we have been monitoring for these cases…we are very pleased with the results we’ve had with these vaccines so far and we will continue to use them,” Dr Anthony said.
As such, he encouraged persons who have already taken their first jab of the AstraZeneca vaccine to return for their second shots.
Guyana received a number of doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine under the COVAX mechanism, through a donation from the Indian Government and from Barbados.
The Health Minister admitted that many countries had paused the rollout of this vaccine amid the global concerns that it was linked to blood-clots.
However, he explained that many organisations have since concluded that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks.
See below data published by Reuters on April 20, 2021 regarding how countries have responded to the AstraZeneca vaccine:
COUNTRIES USING THE ASTRAZENECA VACCINE WITH RESTRICTIONS
AUSTRALIA
Recommended on April 8 that people under 50 should get Pfizer’s (PFE.N) COVID-19 vaccine in preference to AstraZeneca’s.
BRITAIN
Vaccination committee has said an alternative should be given for people under 30 where possible, but that people who have received a first dose of the vaccine should get a second shot.
BULGARIA
Suspended use of vaccine on April 19 for women below 60 years who are at increased risk of thrombosis.
CANADA
Said in early April it would pause offering the vaccine to people under 55 and require a new analysis of the shot.
ESTONIA
Suspended use for people under 60 on April 7.
FRANCE
Using vaccine only for people aged 55 and over. On April 9, recommended that people under 55 who have had a first dose of the AstraZeneca shot should receive a messenger RNA vaccine for their second dose.
FINLAND
Using only for people aged 65 and over.
GEORGIA
Using only in medical centres following the death of a nurse, Russian news agency TASS reported on March 19.
GERMANY
Restricts use to those aged over 60. Recommended on April 1 that people under 60 who have had a first dose of AstraZeneca should receive a different second shot.
INDONESIA
Using the vaccine but has warned against giving it to people with a low blood platelet count.
IRELAND
Said on April 12 it was restricting use of the vaccine to those over 60.
ITALY
Recommends use only for people over 60.
MEXICO
Drug regulator Cofepris said on April 7 it did not “at this time” plan to limit the vaccine’s use but was investigating the information raised by Britain.
NETHERLANDS
Said on April 8 it would limit use of the vaccine to people over 60.
NORTH MACEDONIA
Health minister said on March 31 the vaccine would be limited to people aged over 60 as a precautionary measure.
PHILIPPINES
Said April 19 it would resume administering the vaccine to under-60s after having temporarily suspended use on April 8.
SOUTH KOREA
Resumed use of the shot for people aged 30 or older on April 12 after suspending use in under-60s on April 7.
SPAIN
From April 8, giving the vaccine only to people over 60.
SWEDEN
Using for people aged 65 and older.
COUNTRIES WHERE ASTRAZENECA VACCINE USE IS SUSPENDED
CAMEROON
Said on March 18 it was suspending administration of shots the country was due to receive via the COVAX global vaccines-sharing scheme.
DENMARK
Said on April 14 it would stop using the AstraZeneca vaccine, the first country to do so. On April 19, Ritzau news agency reported that authorities may permit people to choose to have the vaccine.
NORWAY
The government suspended administration of the shot on March 11 and is assessing whether to follow an Institute of Public Health recommendation to end its use.