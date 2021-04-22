No cases of blood-clotting from AstraZeneca vaccines in Guyana

Amid global concerns about the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine causing blood-clots in some persons, Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony has revealed that there have been no such cases detected here.

“We were satisfied that when we used it in Guyana, we did not have any cases of blood-clotting and we have been monitoring for these cases…we are very pleased with the results we’ve had with these vaccines so far and we will continue to use them,” Dr Anthony said.

As such, he encouraged persons who have already taken their first jab of the AstraZeneca vaccine to return for their second shots.

Guyana received a number of doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine under the COVAX mechanism, through a donation from the Indian Government and from Barbados.

The Health Minister admitted that many countries had paused the rollout of this vaccine amid the global concerns that it was linked to blood-clots.

However, he explained that many organisations have since concluded that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks.

See below data published by Reuters on April 20, 2021 regarding how countries have responded to the AstraZeneca vaccine:

COUNTRIES USING THE ASTRAZENECA VACCINE WITH RESTRICTIONS

AUSTRALIA

Recommended on April 8 that people under 50 should get Pfizer’s (PFE.N) COVID-19 vaccine in preference to AstraZeneca’s.

BRITAIN

Vaccination committee has said an alternative should be given for people under 30 where possible, but that people who have received a first dose of the vaccine should get a second shot.

BULGARIA

Suspended use of vaccine on April 19 for women below 60 years who are at increased risk of thrombosis.

CANADA

Said in early April it would pause offering the vaccine to people under 55 and require a new analysis of the shot.

ESTONIA

Suspended use for people under 60 on April 7.

FRANCE

Using vaccine only for people aged 55 and over. On April 9, recommended that people under 55 who have had a first dose of the AstraZeneca shot should receive a messenger RNA vaccine for their second dose.

FINLAND

Using only for people aged 65 and over.

GEORGIA

Using only in medical centres following the death of a nurse, Russian news agency TASS reported on March 19.

GERMANY

Restricts use to those aged over 60. Recommended on April 1 that people under 60 who have had a first dose of AstraZeneca should receive a different second shot.

INDONESIA

Using the vaccine but has warned against giving it to people with a low blood platelet count.

IRELAND

Said on April 12 it was restricting use of the vaccine to those over 60.

ITALY

Recommends use only for people over 60.

MEXICO

Drug regulator Cofepris said on April 7 it did not “at this time” plan to limit the vaccine’s use but was investigating the information raised by Britain.

NETHERLANDS

Said on April 8 it would limit use of the vaccine to people over 60.

NORTH MACEDONIA

Health minister said on March 31 the vaccine would be limited to people aged over 60 as a precautionary measure.

PHILIPPINES

Said April 19 it would resume administering the vaccine to under-60s after having temporarily suspended use on April 8.

SOUTH KOREA

Resumed use of the shot for people aged 30 or older on April 12 after suspending use in under-60s on April 7.

SPAIN

From April 8, giving the vaccine only to people over 60.

SWEDEN

Using for people aged 65 and older.

COUNTRIES WHERE ASTRAZENECA VACCINE USE IS SUSPENDED



CAMEROON

Said on March 18 it was suspending administration of shots the country was due to receive via the COVAX global vaccines-sharing scheme.

DENMARK

Said on April 14 it would stop using the AstraZeneca vaccine, the first country to do so. On April 19, Ritzau news agency reported that authorities may permit people to choose to have the vaccine.

NORWAY

The government suspended administration of the shot on March 11 and is assessing whether to follow an Institute of Public Health recommendation to end its use.