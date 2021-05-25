No ban on Haitian nationals seeking to enter Guyana – Police

Statement from the Guyana Police Force

The Guyana Police Force emphatically states that it has not been directed by any authority, neither has the Commissioner of Police been instructed by the Minister of Home Affairs to ban Haitian Nationals from entering Guyana. There is no ban on Haitian Nationals seeking to enter Guyana.

The Police Force is categorically refuting such allegations which are being peddled on social media by irresponsible, mischievous and misleading media reporting.

In clarifying the issue, the Guyana Police Force states that between Sunday May 23 and Monday May 24, 2021, seventeen (17) out of a total of sixty-one (61) Haitian Nationals, who had arrived aboard Caribbean Airlines flights at the Eugene Correia International Airport at Ogle, were refused entry into the country because of the fact that they did not satisfy Immigration requirements.

Having not been landed, the 17 Haitians have been kept at the Airport awaiting a return flight to their Port of Embarkation for their journey to Guyana.

They have since departed aboard a Caribbean Airlines flight from the Eugene F. Correia International Airport, Ogle at 14:40 hours on today Tuesday May 25th, 2021.

The Airline, airport officials and the Ministry of Home Affairs assisted with feeding and accommodation for the affected persons during their stay at the airport.