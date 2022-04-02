No. 63 Beach to get management committee before Easter activities

(Department of Public Information) A management committee will soon be established to care for and manage the No. 63 beach, Region Six, in time for the upcoming Easter Day activities.

This decision follows concerns raised by Commander Boodnarine Persaud, regarding recent traffic congestion involving over 250 vehicles there. It was relayed that these vehicles were nearly washed away, due to high tide.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Oneidge Walrond

The Commander said that this incident reinforces his belief that further development works need to be undertaken to ensure beachgoers’ safety. To prevent any recurrence, he recommended the construction of more entrances there to ease the flow of traffic.

“We have to also realise that we do not have any lighting system on the beach, and we are still responsible for security as there is no other security service there to assist the police stationed there to ensure persons’ safety,” he added.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, M.P., agreed that the beach’s current condition is not ideal especially when a large number of persons is expected to fly kites and partake in other Easter activities.

To this end, she charged the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) to partner with relevant stakeholders to establish a management committee to conduct some immediate work at the beach ahead of the holiday.

“We know that putting government, and I am speaking about local government in charge to make the system efficient and not make people frustrated when they come to experience Berbice and more so the beach, is needed right now and we have seen this work in other regions so I want to see everyone involved including the Neighbourhood Democratic Council,” the Tourism Minister noted.

Minister Walrond said that while it is not possible to undertake the complete vision for the beach at present, this is the beginning of what residents will benefit from.

Regional Chairman David Armogan

Regional Chairman David Armogan committed to the Minister’s request.

“We will put together the committee very quickly, at least before the end of next week and so they can get to work in terms of what has to be done because we do not have a lot of time now, but for the time being some of the works identified, we can do that as a region,” he said

Last year, First Lady, Mrs. Arya Ali visited the beach to examine ways that it can be enhanced and beautified much like what is being done at the Georgetown Seawall.