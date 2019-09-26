NIS unveils jubilee commemorative stamp

To mark its 50 years of service to the citizens of Guyana, the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) on Tuesday celebrated the jubilee anniversary with the unveiling of its commemorative stamp.

This achievement was observed during opening remarks at a simple ceremony at the Umana Yana.

The agency’s long-standing service to Guyana and the significance of its existence for the past years was recognised by Deputy Postmaster Jessemy Lynch of the Guyana Post Office Cooperation (GPOC) during opening remarks at the ceremony.

“NIS plays a pivotal role in all of our lives whether private sector employees, public sector employees, whether we benefit directly or indirectly. It plays in a pivotal role in providing social security to the citizens of Guyana,” she stated.

To this, Lynch added that the commissioning of the anniversary stamp is timely, as it reflects the agency’s history within the country.

“Postage stamps are used by nations to portray their history, their culture, as well as other historical subjects. It is a major way in which subjects are noticed and re-promoted. In this manner, today NIS has been immortalized,” the Deputy Postmaster noted.