NIS Head Office closed for sanitisation

Due to incidents of Covid -19, the Management of the National Insurance Scheme has made a decision to temporarily close its Head Office located at Brickdam and Winter Place, Georgetown.

This closure which takes effect from today Friday, May 7th, 2021 at 12:00hrs will facilitate the testing of staff for the virus and the sanitising of the building and compound.

Operations will resume on Tuesday May 11, 2021.

All local offices as well as the Office situated at Camp and Bent Streets remain open to the Public.

Pensioners are encouraged to utilise the services of these other locations.