NIS announces amnesty on contribution payments

The National Insurance Scheme (NIS) has introduced an amnesty on the payment of contributions owing at January 15, 2020 to May 15, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hence, there will be a waiver of interest on the amounts owing. The new deadline for payment of the contribution without interest is June 30, 2020.

Employers and self-employed persons who have existing agreement to pay outstanding contributions with the National Insurance Scheme’s Debt Recovery Unit are not entitled to the waiver of interest.

For further information, please call telephone numbers 226-8376/227-346.