Nine months jail for handyman for stealing tools

A 50-year-old handyman was jailed for 9 months at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on Friday when he admitted to robbing a house of a quantity of valuables.

Gregory Simmons of Albouystown, Georgetown reportedly broke and entered the dwelling house of Mark Trim and carted off with a number of valuables including two diagnostic meter, tools and 20 screw drivers; with a total value of $255.000.

Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield revealed that the Virtual Complainant (VC) secured his home on December 5, 2018 and returned the following day to find several window panes missing.

An inspection carried out revealed that several items were stolen. Sometime after the defendant was apprehended and was found to have in possession a quantity of the stolen tools.

As such he was arrested and charged for the offence. Prior to sentencing, Simmons pleaded for leniency but was however jailed for nine months by Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan.