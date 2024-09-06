Night Shelter receives meaningful support from Food for the Poor

The Night Shelter has received a substantial donation of essential items from Food for the Poor to enhance the services to its vulnerable residents.

The donation, which included hospital beds, walkers, wheelchairs, microwaves, paint, and furniture, is part of ongoing efforts to support and improve the well-being of those who rely on the shelter.

During a simple handing-over ceremony on Friday, the Night Shelter’s Administrator Sheila Veersammy, expressed gratitude for the assistance.

She underscored the importance of partnerships in sustaining the shelter’s operations.

“Food for the Poor has been partnering and providing very important support to the Night Shelter and once again they are here to provide us with that sort of support that strengthens the services that we are providing to the homeless. We are ever so grateful,” Veersammy emphasised.

Food for the Poor’s Gifts-in-Kind Manager, Tabitha Barnwell, emphasised the organisation’s commitment to strengthening its relationship with the Night Shelter and eight other elderly homes in Georgetown.

Similarly, the Chief Executive Officer of Food for the Poor Andrea Benjamin reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to supporting the most vulnerable groups in society.

“We are here today as part of our mandate to continue to support the most vulnerable in our society and we know that the Night Shelter provides critical services for the most vulnerable. Food for the Poor Guyana Inc. has an unwavering commitment to support development in this country,” Benjamin stated.

In addition to the donated items, a new kitchen facility is currently under construction at the Night Shelter located at East La Penitence, Georgetown.

This project fulfils a commitment made by Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud to further improve the quality of care provided at the shelter.

When completed, the kitchen will offer hot meals to residents and accommodate specific dietary needs for those with conditions, such as diabetes and hypertension. [DPI]

