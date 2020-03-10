Night club shooting: Taxi driver lands on remand for robbing victim 

Thirty-one-year-old Nicholas Chow was on Tuesday remanded to prison for allegedly robbing a man, who was shot during a row at the Blue Martini Night Club on March 1.

Chow, of Lot 254 Freeman Street, East La Penitence, Georgetown, pleaded not guilty to the charge, which read that on February 28 at Lamaha and De Abreu Streets, Newtown, Georgetown, while being in the company of others and armed with a gun, he robbed Neil Dutchin of $500,000, a cellular phone valued $20,000 and a knife valued $500.

According to the prosecution’s case, Dutchin was at a bar located on the ground floor of the city nightclub hanging out with his friends when he subsequently got into an argument with Chow, who allegedly sat on his stool. It was heard that the defendant left the bar for a short while and returned with two men who were armed with guns. Chow’s two accomplices then approached the victim and shot twice after which they relieved him of the articles mentioned in the charge.

An injured Dutchin was picked up and rushed to a private city hospital where he remains a patient.

Objections were made to bail being granted to the defendant on the grounds that the victim is still hospitalised. The court further heard that the defendant was previously charged for a similar offence.

It was also heard that Chow’s accomplices are still being sought by the police

As such, Chief Magistrate Ann Mclennan upheld the prosecution’s submission and remanded the defendant to prison until March 25.