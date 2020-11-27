Nigerian charged for operating criminal scheme, defrauding four Guyanese

Uche Raymond Okoye also known as Uche Parker, a Nigerian National who entered the country illegally from Brazil through Lethem, has been charged for running a criminal scheme in Guyana.

In a statement from the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) of the Guyana Police Force, it was revealed that the Nigerian is part of a criminal organisation which seeks to

fraudulently receive cash deposits from unsuspecting Guyanese victims.

He was on Tuesday charged with two counts of obtaining money by false pretence: contrary to Section 194 0f the Criminal Law Offences Act. Cap 8:01; Demanding money by menace: contrary Section 224 of the Criminal Law Offences Act. Cap 8:01; and having entered Guyana by crossing the land frontier in Guyana, does not forthwith present himself to the nearest immigration officer: contrary to section 34 (1) (b) of the Immigration Act. Cap. 14:02.

Uche Raymond Okoye is suspected to be part of a criminal network involving Nigerian Nationals who collaborate with other associates and solicited cash from their victims by promising high valued merchandise to be delivered following the payment of a charge or fee amounting to millions from four victims so far.

During his court appearance before Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, the accused pleaded not guilty to the charges and was remanded to prison.

The matter is adjourned to December 7.

“More charges will be laid against him and probably others shortly as the investigation widens and more victims are coming forward with reports,” the GPF said.