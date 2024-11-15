Nigel Hughes defends APNU+AFC’s 200 taxes, removal of students’ cash grant

Leader of the Alliance For Change Nigel Hughes has responded to the 15 questions posed by prominent letter writer Dr Randy Persaud.

In his responses, Hughes – whose party had formed the government during the period 2015-2020 – has defended a number of decisions it had made that had negatively impacted the lives of citizens.

See below his full response:

Dear Dr. Persaud,

I acknowledge your letter and the 15 pointed questions directed at me. While I welcome the engagement, it is important that discussions about leadership, governance, and the future of our country be framed in a constructive, balanced, and forward-thinking manner. Allow me to address your concerns with clarity and respect for the public discourse we are building.

Election Delays Post-No-Confidence Vote.

The delays following the No-Confidence Motion were the subject of significant legal and procedural interpretation. The matter was ultimately resolved by the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ). As a society, we must recognize the challenges of unprecedented legal issues. Moving forward, my commitment is to strengthen our democratic institutions to avoid such uncertainties. It is for this reason that I have been adamant in my call for biometrics and other reforms to ensure that there can be no ambiguity when elections results are announced.

33 vs. 32 Majority Argument.

The interpretation of constitutional provisions regarding a majority was a point of legal contention. And, in fact, this was not a question of simple mathematics, but an argument about what constitutes a majority in the context of an unprecedented constitutional impasse. As a nation governed by laws, the court’s ruling must stand as the final arbiter. The issue of 33 v 32 was first raised by President Donald Ramotar when he solicited and received an opinion from Senior Counsel indicating that 33 was not the majority. Upon demitting office this opinion was left as part of the official record and my repetition of it was merely the repetition of an earlier opinion from President Ramotar’s presidential records. My focus is on ensuring that constitutional reform addresses such ambiguities to restore public trust in our systems. One of the unfortunate consequences of the ruling of the CCJ is that in Guyana a simple and absolute majority requires the same number of votes, 33 members of the National Assembly.

3-4. Allegations of Election Rigging.

Allegations regarding the 2020 elections remain highly contentious with both sides making claims of infractions. While not being personally involved with whatever transpired, I await the Court’s rulings on these matters and will respond accordingly. It is critical to rely on due process and independent investigations for clarity. It is for that reason that the courts and not public sentiment are addressing the issue. The historical division that this represents is one of the debilitating aspects to our country’s progress and I intend to focus on strengthening the institutions that support the bridging of the gap between our divisive elements. Accountability and rebuilding trust with the electorate will be keystones of my party’s agenda. Acknowledging past missteps is part of that process.

5-7. Layoffs of Sugar and Bauxite Workers

The challenges faced by the sugar and bauxite industries stem from decades of structural inefficiencies. While decisions were made to address sustainability, they did cause real pain to families and I acknowledge that there may have been better ways to deal with the issue. What is critical is that we acknowledge that the Sugar Industry in Guyana as it is currently run is unsustainable and must be drastically reformed if it is to serve us as a nation. Bauxite extraction can only benefit us if we move on to value-added production. Moving forward, I will prioritize equitable development policies that focus on diversification, re-skilling, and creating sustainable livelihoods for affected workers while bolstering our manufacturing sector to use the raw materials produced from these two areas to create products that we can sell on the world market.

8-9. ExxonMobil Contract and Signing Bonus

The ExxonMobil Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) was negotiated under conditions that can now be considered suboptimal. Governance must evolve to meet the aspirations of the people. My administration would ensure greater transparency in contracts, renegotiating where necessary to protect the national interest.

Tax Records and Transparency.

While there is no legal requirement for the release of tax records to serve in public office, I fully understand and respect the public’s interest in transparency and accountability from their leaders. It is essential to strike a balance between personal privacy and public trust. At this time, I am addressing transparency through legally mandated disclosures and other mechanisms required by law. I remain committed to upholding the highest standards of accountability in all aspects of public service while safeguarding the principles of due process and individual rights.

200 Taxes Allegation.

The adjustments to the tax regime under APNU-AFC were part of broader fiscal policies. That administration did not have the benefit of the vast oil wealth we currently enjoy and one would have thought that there would have been more done to alleviate the strains under which our most vulnerable live, by the current administration. As President, I would revisit these policies to ensure they prioritize relief for vulnerable populations and stimulate business growth.

‘Because We Care’ Cash Grant.

Decisions about the cash grant were taken within the broader framework of fiscal management. I am committed to reinstating and expanding social support programs to ensure that no child is left behind. And as regards “cash grants” generally I would like to point out that these, while apparently useful in the short term to the recipients, place a fiscal burden on the country and lead to inflation in the long term. Our aim in supporting our most vulnerable must hinge on more sustainable and significant methods of relief.

Uniformed Forces Bonus.

As I have said repeatedly in this response, the reallocation of resources under APNU-AFC was based on fiscal constraints that no longer apply. As President, I will ensure that the sacrifices of our uniformed forces are acknowledged with meaningful support and salaries commensurate with our expectations of the level of service required. This will be accompanied by restructuring of the armed forces to better serve our nations trajectory.

14-15. Conflict of Interest with ExxonMobil Representation.

The relationship between my law firm and ExxonMobil is a professional one, governed by ethical standards. As a leader, I would ensure a firewall between personal interests and public duties, prioritizing national interest unequivocally. Legislative frameworks can further institutionalize such safeguards.

Dr. Persaud, governance is a constant commitment to constant improvement and I daresay that every leader makes mistakes. What is critical is that we work collectively as a nation to hold our leaders accountable and to look constantly for better solutions to enhance the lives of our people and I stand ready to lead with integrity, vision, and a focus on nation-building. The road ahead requires unity, collaboration, and a shared commitment to the prosperity of all Guyanese.

--- ---