Nigel Hinds pulls out as Change Guyana PM Candidate

Prime Ministerial Candidate of Change Guyana – one of the newest small parties looking to contest the upcoming March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections – Nigel Hinds has withdrawn his candidacy.

In a statement on Sunday, Hinds explained that he has to received treatment for a medical condition that he learnt of in November 2019 and would require him to retain his United States citizenship – which would disqualify him from running for office since Article 155 of the Constitution of Guyana does not allow a dual citizen to be elected a member of the National Assembly.

“To my friends and supporters, it is with much sadness and disappointment that I now withdraw as a candidate to represent Change Guyana as the Prime Ministerial Candidate… I was hoping that subsequent diagnostic tests would be favourable. However, the prognosis requires further medical intervention that is best done in the United States, where I’m also a citizen,” he stated.

Nevertheless, Hinds went on to note that his commitment and involvement in the campaign to have Presidential Candidate Robert Badal elected at the upcoming polls and to propel Change Guyana into becoming the leading political platform for all Guyanese remains undaunted.

“As a co-founder of Change Guyana, I will continue to do my utmost to ensure we keep working to unite Guyana towards a multiethnic, multicultural and multiracial society that focuses on inclusive and accelerated economic and social development across our beautiful country,” the missive from Hinds detailed.

Only on Friday, 13 political parties including Change Guyana submitted their lists of candidates and nominators to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) for approval to contest the upcoming elections.

According to a timeline of activities that follow Nomination Day, parties had up until the day after (January 11, 2020) to notify the Chief Elections Officer (CEO), Keith Lowenfield, of any withdrawals of candidates.