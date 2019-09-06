NICIL warns about “fake brokers” selling State assets

The National Industrial and Commercial and Investments Limited (NICIL), acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Colvin Heath-London is appealing to the general public to beware of scammers posing as officials of NICIL.

This warning comes in the wake of several reports of NICIL’s properties being sold allegedly by persons claiming to be ‘brokers’ of NICIL.

Heath-London said that over the past several days a number of persons with criminal intent have been approaching unsuspecting persons claiming to be in authority thus authorised to sell a number of properties belonging to NICIL.

He said” “We seems to be in a season where there are desperate people doing desperate things and I would like to warn and appeal to everyone to be not fall for the lies being peddled by an evidently organised criminal network.”

It was revealed that those responsible have been parading as owners and or ‘brokers’ of several prime properties belong to the Government of Guyana with the view of deceiving unsuspecting buyers into believing that they are in possession to sell these properties.

“I would like to warn persons in and out of Guyana to be on the lookout for persons posing as owners and or ‘brokers’ claiming to be in a position to sell these assets,” he said.

NICIL has declared that no property and or assets belonging to NICIL can be sold without the authorisation of its CEO or Board of Directors.

“We are urgently appealing to unsuspecting buyers to be on the lookout for persons who are seeking to scam them of their hard earn monies,” Heath-London said.

As such, he has issued a passionate appeal for persons to be on the lookout for persons who are seeking to gain wealth through dishonest and criminal minded approaches, reiterating that only him as the CEO or the board has been invested with that authority.

“As the CEO I would like persons to be alerted so as to thwart any such unprofessional, illegal acts that may drag in unsuspecting persons with the promise that they are buying properties,” he warned.