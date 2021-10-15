NGSA results to be available online from 1pm

0

The results of the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) written on August 04 and 05, 2021, are being released to schools.  Thirteen thousand eight hundred and twenty-one (13,821) candidates wrote this assessment. The results being released give a report on the candidates’ performance at National Grade Six Assessment. The administration and the marking of the National Grade Six Assessment 2021 followed the national COVID 19 guidelines and protocols.

The NGSA results will be available online from 13:00h. Parents and students are advised to log onto the following website: http://exams.moeguyana.org. The candidates’ timetable will provide the necessary information to access these results.

The Ministry of Education has continued its collaboration with the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) to improve the quality of all national primary grade assessments.  Teachers, subject specialists and test development officers developed the test items with the technical guidance of the Caribbean Examinations Council, addressing key areas such as item construction, weighting of items, sampling and other psychometric elements. Candidates were tested in four subjects namely, Mathematics, English, Science and Social Studies. The examination in each subject area consisted of two papers. Paper One consisted of forty multiple choice items while Paper Two consisted of essay type or open ended items.

Areas tested for each subject were:

Mathematics             –           Knowledge, Algorithmic Thinking, Reasoning

Science                     –           Knowledge, Comprehension, Application

Social Studies          –           Knowledge, Conceptual Understanding, Use of

Knowledge

English Language   –           Reading, Comprehension and Vocabulary:           Structure and

Mechanics; Content, Focus, Vocabulary; Language and Organization

 

The highest possible standardized scores obtainable were:

Mathematics             138.99

English                      122.51

Social Studies          128.56

Science                     136.43

 

The highest possible total score obtainable was 527

 

President’s College  

President’s College is one of the A schools in Region 4. Non residential places are awarded to candidates in Region 4 from Mahaica to Cummings Lodge, who have attained a minimum score of 490 marks.  Residential places are offered to candidates from Regions # 1, 2, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 who have attained scores of 490 marks and above. A total of two hundred ninety (290) candidates from schools in Regions 1, 2, 5, 6, 7, 9 and 10 are eligible for entry into the school. 

 

NATIONAL GRADE SIX ASSESSMENT – 2021

CANDIDATES SECURING THE TOP TEN PLACES BY REGION

REGION  # 1

            NAME                                    SCHOOL NAME                  MARKS         School Awarded

  • Troy Roberts            Port Kaituma Primary       508                 The Bishops’ High
  • Tobias Chacon Hosororo Primary                 500                 St Rose’s High

3          Oniesa Phang                      Mabaruma Primary              496                 St Joseph High

4          Bobetto Castello                  Hosororo Primary                 493                 North West Sec

5          Caela Rodrigues                  Santa Rosa Primary            491                 Santa Rosa Sec

6          James Chappelle                Santa Rosa Primary            488                 Santa Rosa Sec

6          Jezel Atkinson                      Santa Rosa Primary            488                 Santa Rosa Sec

8          Jamaine De Santos             St Mary’s Primary                 487                 North West Sec

9          Malachi Bennett                   Port Kaituma Primary          484                 Port Kaituma Sec

9          Mitchell Gomes                     Hosororo Primary                 484                 North West Sec

 

REGION # 2

1          Shreya Ramnarine             CV Nunes Primary             517                 Queen’s College

2          Bhavin Griffith                      Huist Dierien Primary          516                             “

3          Aaisha Mohamed                 Al Madinah Islamic Prim     510                             “

3          Jessica Inniss                       Fisher Primary                      510                             “

5          Lukesh Deonarine               Taymouth Manor Primary   509                 The Bishops’ High

6          Karishma Dhanoopdarie    CV Nunes Primary               508                             “

6          Jada Welcome                     Aurora Primary                     508                             “

8          Bavanie Gangoo                  CV Nunes Primary               507                             “

9          Esaara Persaud                   CV Nunes Primary               504                 St Stanislaus Coll

9          Kaysheena Singh                Taymouth Manor Primary   504                             “

9          Nishanna Dial                      Huist Dierien Primary          504                             “

REGION # 3

1          Gizelle Nicholson               Leonora Primary                520                 Queen’s College

2          Zhijie Yang                            Academy of Excellence      519                             “

3          Aliyah Hanif                          Academy of Excellence      518                             “

3          Malia Marcello                      Leonora Primary                   518                             “

5          Gasella Williams                  Genesis Early Childhood   517                             “

5          Rauid Khan                          Leonora Primary                   517                             “

7          Reshaun Ulla                       Qayyim Academy                 516                             “

7          Rebekah Joseph                  Vive-la-Force Primary         516                             “

7          Malachi Patrick                     Academy of Excellence      516                             “

10        Yushini Kumar                     Genesis Early Childhood   515                             “

10        Emily Vaamonde-Beria       Crane Primary                      515                             “

10        Kaitlyn Persaud                    La Grange Primary              515                             “

REGION # 4

1          Nirvana Wimal                     Success Elementary         524                 Queen’s College

2          Paris Timmerman                 Chateau Margot Primary    523                             “

3          Jada Persaud                       Success Elementary           522                             “

4          J’kell Whyte                           Success Elementary           521                             “

4          Joshua Mc Arthur               Vryheid’s Lust Primary        521                             “

4          Shabaka Yisrael                   Success Elementary           521                             “

7          Morven Barran                     Success Elementary           520                             “

7          Malea Rampersaud             Success Elementary           520                             “

9          Ariel Williams                       Success Elementary           519                             “

9          Anna Singh                           Enmore Hope Primary         519                             “

9          Raj Data                                Enmore Hope Primary         519                             “

9          Anaiya Benjamin                 Enmore Hope Primary         519                             “

REGION # 5

1          Tiana Hughes                      Rosignol Primary               511                 Queen’s College

2          Mia Jameer                           Bath Primary                         509                 The Bishops’ High

3          Jaden Todd                           Sapodilla School of Excel.  506                             “

3          Raam David                          Mortice Primary                    506                             “

5          Khemraj Peetum                  Sapodilla School of Excel.  505                             “

6          Mohamed Hussain              Sapodilla School of Excel.  504                 St Stanislaus Coll.

6          Hemraj Lekhram                  Mortice Primary                    504                             “

6          Jaden Alfred                         Latchmansingh Primary      504                             “

9          Indranie Ramoutar               Bath Primary                         502                             “

9          Mattanah Beephat               No 29 Primary                       502                             “

REGION # 6

1          Raphael Omarao                Skeldon Primary                 518                 Queen’s College

2          Sarah Mannu                       Cumberland Primary           517                             “

3          Miya Hari                              New Market Primary            516                             “

4          Vishun Basdeo                     Rose Hall Estate Primary   513                             “

5          Jada Dhanpat                       Skeldon Primary                   512                             “

5          Rihanna Lewis                     Port Mourant Primary          512                             “

5          Maranda Adams                   All Saints Primary                 512                             “

8          Anmarie Sukhra                   Cropper Primary                   511                             “

8          Charita Jagarnath                Tain Primary                         511                             “

8          Ciel Clement                         All Saints Primary                 511                             “

8          Jameir Grant                         St Aloysius Primary             511                             “

REGION # 7

1          Sabastian Khan                  Potaro Primary                     495                 St Jospeh High

2          Rollicisa Vankenic               St John the Baptist Pri        489                 Three Miles Sec

3          Kimora Edwards                   Kamarang Primary               484                 DC Ceasar Fox Sec

4          Priya Edwards                      Kako Primary                        483                             “

5          Sabrina Albert                       Paruima Primary                  481                             “

6          Jarel Benn                            Potaro Primary                     477                 Three Miles Sec

6          Felicia Jacobs                       72 Miles Primary                  477                             “

6          Kimberly Wong                     St John the Baptist Pri        477                 Three Miles Sec

9          Bindito Mc Kend                   St John the Baptist Pri        474                 Three Miles Sec

10        Elesha Joe                            Waramadong Primary         473                 DC Ceasar Fox Sec

REGION # 8

1          Ishmaiah La Cruz               Mahdia Primary                  504                 St Stanislaus Coll

2          Lamar Thomas                     Mahdia Primary                    493                 Mahdia Sec

3          Genesis Daniels                   School of Excellence          482                             “

4          Amber Gildharie                   Mahdia Primary                    479                             “

5          Deona Stanislaus                Monkey Mountain Primary 478                 Paramakatoi Sec

5          Ashana Lewis                       Tuseneng Primary               478                             “

7          Isaiah Rigby                          Mahdia Primary                    474                 Mahdia Sec

8          Kareena Baldinvick             Paramakatoi Primary           470                 Paramakatoi Sec

9          Lloyd Brown                         Paramakatoi Primary           462                             “

9          Valaan King                          Monkey Mountain Primary 462                             “

9          Yvonne Kenfume                 Monkey Mountain Primary 462                             “

REGION # 9

1          Aisha De Freitas                 Arapaima Primary              517                 Queen’s College

2          Kellon Jordon                       Karaudarnau Primary          507                 The Bishops’ High

3          Leandro Marcello                 Aishalton Primary                505                             “

4          Jason James                         Aishalton Primary                503                 St Stanislaus Coll

5          Leann Poon                          Aishalton Primary                501                 St Stanislaus Colle

6          Rachel Davis                        Toka Primary                        500                 St Rose’s High

7          Reon Alfred                           Aishalton Primary                499                             “

8          Leandre Williams                 Arapaima Primary                493                 St Ignatius Sec

9          Kieon Jordon                        Karaudarnau Primary          491                 Aishalton Sec

10        Kaiwino Haynes                   Kwatamang Primary            489                 Annai Sec

10        Daniel Alexander                 Katoonarib Primary              489                 Sand Creek Sec

REGION # 10

1          Akiera Campbell                 Watooka Day Primary       518                 Queen’s College

2          Aliyah Anthony                     Regma Primary                    516                             “

2          Angel Henry                          Regma Primary                    516                             “

4          Mollya Wilson                       Amelia’s Ward Primary       514                             “

5          Nykasi Hodge                       Amelia’s Ward Primary       512                             “

6          Lakeshia Venture                 Royal Halls of Learning      511                             “

7          Shaniece Duncan                Watooka Day Primary         510                             “

7          Angel Saul                            Regma Primary                    510                             “

9          Tia Sampson                        One Mile Primary                 509                 The Bishops’ High

10        Joshua Purnell                     Amelia’s Ward Primary       508                             “

10        Jalicia Douglas                     Regma Primary                    508                             “

10        Tierre Mc Intosh                   Royal Halls of Learning      508                             “

REGION # 11

1          Deja Datt                              New Guyana School         523                 Queen’s College

2          Aditi Joshi                            Mae’s Under 12                   521                             “

2          Khevin Sandy                       Lowe’s Academy                  521                             “

2          Chelsea Persaud                 Dharmic Rama Krishna      521                             “

5          Ethan Major                          Green Acres Primary          520                             “

5          Arya Murli                              Mae’s Under 12                    520                             “

5          Maleia Baharally                  Mae’s Under 12                    520                             “

5          Rhiann London                    New Guyana School           520                             “

9          Anushka Singh                    Marian Academy                  519                             “

9          Justin Goberdhan                Mae’s Under 12                    519                             “

9          Dollyann Holder                   Graham’s Hall Primary        519                             “

9          Az-Zahra Mohamed             Mae’s Under 12                    519                             “

9          Kassia Dookie                      Mae’s Under 12                    519                             “

9          Cassidy Singh                      St Ambrose Primary            519                             “

9          Rhesa Langevine                Green Acres Primary           519                             “

 

Details of the candidates securing the top ten places are indicated below:

The top position was gained by Nirvana Wimal of Success Elementary with a score of 524 marks. 

Second position was shared by Parris Timmerman of Chateau Margot Primary and Deja Datt of New Guyana School with 523 marks. Jada Persaud of Success Elementary secured the fourth position with 522 marks.

Six candidates shared the fifth position with 521 marks. They are Aditi Joshi of Mae’s Under 12, Joshua Mc Arthur of Vryheid’s Lust Primary, Shabaka Yisrael and J’Kell Whyte of Success Elementary, Khevin Sandy of Lowe’s Academy and Chelsea Persaud of Dharmic Rama Krishana.  

 

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR