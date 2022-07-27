NGSA results expected by September 15

Marking of the 2022 National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) papers concluded on Monday and students can expect their results on or around September 15, according to Education Minister Priya Manickchand.

On Monday, Manickchand in a social media post announced that the marking of the 2022 NGSA would have concluded and that expecting students will receive their performance results for the exams in September. However, she noted that several processes are yet to be completed.

“Visited the NGSA marking centre again today (Monday). Very happy to report that marking will conclude today but several processes still to be completed. Results are expected on or around Sept 15,” the Minister’s post read.

More than 16,000 students across Guyana sat the 2022 NGSA on July 6 and 7.