NGSA 2025 set for April 16 & 17

Education Minister, Priya Manickchand on Sunday announced that the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) for 2025 is set to be written on April 16 and 17.

The assessment will be based on the Grade Five curriculum and then a consolidated curriculum. However, it was reminded that concepts from Grades Three and Four are also tested.

NGSA is spearheaded by the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC). Similar to the structure since 2016, CXC prepares the examination, supervises its administration, marks the scripts, conducts quality checks and conducts consequential reviews if any are requested.

Candidates are tested in four subjects namely, Mathematics, English, Science and Social Studies. The examination in each subject area consists of two papers. Paper One consists of multiple-choice items while Paper Two consists of essay-type or open-ended items.

