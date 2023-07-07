NGSA 2023: Major improvements in Math, Science

Steady performances have been recorded at this year’s National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA), with the exception of Mathematics and Science which had a significant improvements.

The overall pass rate for Mathematics this year is 39.87 percent, when compared to 34.77 percent in 2022.

For Science, the pass rate this year is just above 55 percent this year – an upward trend from last year. The statistics show a 46.45 percent pass rate in 2022 compared to a 55.11 percent pass rate this year.

Meanwhile, English recorded a pass rate of percent of 64.47, showing steady improvement over the last four years.

For Social Studies, there was a 0.3 percent decrease in the performance from 2022 results, standing at 58.57 percent.

Some 15,360 students wrote the NGSA on May 3 and 4, 2023. Of this number, 287 were Spanish-speaking students.

Meanwhile, for all four subjects, the trend shows girls continuing to perform better than boys.

--- ---