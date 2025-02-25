Newly-promoted GDF officers honoured in badging ceremony

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) has officially bestowed new badges of rank upon its recently promoted Senior Officers, marking a significant milestone in their careers.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Brigadier Omar Khan, MSS, and Colonel General Staff, Captain (CG) Vernon Burnett decorated the Officers during a badging ceremony this morning.

As part of a time-honoured custom, the officers’ spouses played a role in the decoration, highlighting the crucial support of family members in their professional journeys. The event recognized the officers’ unwavering dedication, discipline, and service, reinforcing the principles of leadership and commitment within the Force.

CDS Brigadier Omar Khan commended the Officers for their dedication and urged them to uphold the highest standards of honour and professionalism. He emphasized that each officer serves as a representative of the nation, and promotion marks a significant milestone in their career. He explained that while senior officers receive formal recognition through a badging ceremony, other officers are traditionally badged within their respective unit lines.

Acknowledging the indispensable role of family, he remarked, “No officer can serve effectively without the support of their family. Their sacrifice is your sacrifice. Thank you for your service. The GDF is proud of you. Wear your rank in your heart and in your mind—it is an important symbol of authority, knowledge, and professionalism. You are part of a generation of officers who uphold the tenets of professionalism and responsibility.”

The most senior Officer to be promoted, Commandant of the Guyana National Reserve, Colonel Lloyd Souvenir was badged yesterday on the grounds of the country’s western frontier during a visit to troops stationed at the border, along with newly promoted Acting Lieutenant Colonel Kevin Langevine who co- piloted the Bell 412 helicopter for that mission.

Speaking on behalf of all the newly promoted officers, Colonel Souvenir expressed gratitude to God and extended appreciation to the President and Commander-in-Chief, Dr. Irfaan Ali, and Chief of Defence Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan, for their approvals. “We are delighted to be here as our collective promotions coincide. We have walked the path to senior officership, and it is both a humbling and privileged position—earned through hard work and dedicated service, with unwavering support from our families. We will continue to develop the awareness, adaptability, and agility, consistent with ensuring that the GDF remains a stable and resilient organization,” Colonel Souvenir stated.

The officers decorated during the ceremony were Acting Lieutenant Colonels Cranston France, Marvin Simpson, Kevaun Gray, Joslyn Assanah, Damon Joseph, Keith Watts, and Kirk Marlock as well as Majors Brentnol Bart, Michael Favourite, and Othniel Hope. Also decorated with their new badges of rank were Acting Lieutenant Commanders Clinton Venture, Kenrick Rodney, and Derrick Johnson of the Coast Guard.

Acting Lieutenant Colonel Jaime Castello and Major Eon Cameron were also promoted but are currently on overseas assignments.

