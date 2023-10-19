New shipping route between Puerto Rico, Guyana launched

Tropical Shipping has partnered Muneshwers Limited to launch a nine-day transit route between San Juan, Puerto Rico and Guyana for their new Less-than-Container Load (LCL) service.

This new route falls under Tropical Shipping’s continuous goals to support Guyana’s growth and ongoing trade, with the LCL service classifying as sea shipping for cargo loads not large enough to fill a full 20-feet or 40-feet shipping container.

Tropical Shipping Assistant Vice-President Maria del Mar Rodriguez relayed the company’s excitement at the initiation of this new service, noting that it provides an additional source for the supply chain management within the Caribbean.

“Puerto Rico is completely capable and prepared with many suppliers, many manufacturing companies and many options to source from that could elevate and help the super development of Guyana’s economy,” Rodriguez said.

She further explained that the company exports out of Puerto Rico every Friday and aims to ensure a seamless shipping process for Guyanese customers.

“Customers can just deliver their cargo to our warehouse anywhere between Monday to Friday, from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm and we just need a copy of a commercial invoice or the declared value of what we’re shipping,” Rodriguez said.

“We have our online tools. Customers can make bookings online via tropical.com and can upload all their documents. The consignee in Guyana will be able to see if their cargo was actually received by the warehouse automatically,” Rodriguez said, adding that customers will also receive a tracking number.

Following this process, customers can expect to receive an arrival notice from Tropical Shipping Guyana after which they can collect their shipment from Muneshwers Ltd in Water Street, Georgetown.

As the terminal operator for Tropical Shipping in Guyana, Port Manager, Chandradat Chintamani relayed Muneshwers Ltd.’s continuous willingness to work with Tropical in adding value-added services to aid Guyana’s evolving economy.

Meanwhile, Tropical Shipping Vice-President Mark Lopez noted that this service complements the company’s existing six-day transit route out of the United States and three-day transit route from Trinidad and Tobago to Guyana.

“Next year, we celebrate 30 years of service in Guyana and we’ve proudly partnered with Guyanese importers to help build the economy and provide a seamless supply chain. That’s 30 years of a weekly service into Guyana,” Lopez said.

“We’re very proud of our track record. We’re proud that we were here before [the] oil [finds] and we’re proud that we continue to support Guyana through this amazing time of transitional growth,” Lopez added.

