New River Triangle an integral part of Guyana’s sovereign territory – Doerga apologises

See statement from Chairman of the Suriname Guyana Chamber of Commerce Dr. Vishnu Doerga:

I acknowledge the concerns raised regarding the map used by an invited speaker in their PowerPoint presentation at the recent International Business Conference in Paramaribo. The IBC was a resounding success that continues to drive economic development for both Guyana and Suriname.

I do want to confirm my understanding that the New River Triangle is an integral part of Guyana’s sovereign territory, as recognized by international law.

I understand that this is a government-to-government matter and that both governments are committed to strong and cooperative relations with each other, guided by principles of mutual respect and international law, and will continue to advance discussions through the mechanism established to address outstanding issues on the border between the two countries.

The Suriname Guyana Chamber of Commerce already issued a statement on Sunday Feb 9, 2025, clarifying that no map was distributed to attendees and underscored the importance of diplomacy and mutual respect. Appropriate measures have also been put in place to prevent any future reoccurrence.

I apologize for any misconceptions or grief my personal statement may have caused.

--- ---