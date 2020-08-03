New PPP/C Govt should ensure all are involved in charting the nation’s future – Sir Sanders

Following is a statement by Sir Ronald Sanders on the Guyana elections result:

Sir Ronald Sanders is a veteran Caribbean diplomat who wrote extensively over the last five months urging respect for democracy and the rule of law in Guyana. As the Dean of the Caribbean Ambassadors at the Organisation of American States (OAS), he was influential in maintaining the organisation’s role in the Guyana elections process and its aftermath.

“The result of the March 2 elections, announced five months after they were held, is a triumph for democracy in Guyana.

“That it has taken so long and put the Guyanese people through so much emotional distress and tension, is most unfortunate.

“But, we must be thankful that the process has been peaceful so far, and look forward to wise heads continuing to prevail on all sides.

“Guyana now stands on the cusp of a much-improved economic future, with all the social benefits that should flow to all the Guyanese people.

“I congratulate President Irfaan Ail and the PPP [People’s Progressive Party] for their success at these elections.

“But, the result should not be an occasion for triumphalism by the PPP.

“Instead, it should be regarded as cause for celebration by all of Guyana, as the country takes its first steps up the ladder of expectation of a new prosperity in which every person in Guyana must be included.

“There are, of course, many disappointed APNU-AFC supporters.

“This happens in every contest. However, there need not be absolute winners and absolute losers.

“In the coming weeks and months, the new PPP administration should establish modalities for participation in all government institutions by each ethnic group, so that none feel neglected or left behind, and all become involved in charting the nation’s future and building it.”