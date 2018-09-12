New PCA head urged to improve public trust in Police Force

Justice William Ramlall (rtd) was on Wednesday morning sworn in as the new Police Complaints Authority (PCA) Chairman by President David Granger at State House in Georgetown.

The appointment was made in accordance with Section 3 (1) of the Police Complaints Authority Act, Cap. 17:02.

Speaking at the simple ceremony, Granger said that the appointment is not only in keeping with the laws of Guyana, but is being made by Government who is committed to increasing public trust in the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

The Head of State explained that the Authority’s aim is to improve the level of public trust between the Police and public.

“The Authority can help to improve the level of public trust between the police and the public… The Authority is a critical link between the Police and the public… It provides a means through which the public can have its grievances against police malpractice addressed in an impartial manner by an independent person” Granger said.

Focusing on accountability, the President said that the Authority allows citizens to hold the Force’s members accountable for their actions.

Granger reasoned, “The Authority can engender greater public trust in the Force by ensuring that the Force’s actions are in conformity with respect for human rights, including the right to life and liberty – rights, which are guaranteed by the Constitution”.

To discharge its mandate according to the President, the Authority would have to ensure that it exhibit qualities such as impartiality, integrity and independence as such Ramlall was selected as he was considered to be “unbribable”.

Justice Ramlall, a retired judge of the High Court of the Supreme Court of Judicature of Guyana, specialises in criminal and civil law, particularly in the areas of analysis and assessment of evidence, the writing of judgements and the interpretation of statutes, among other skills.

He also served as a Magistrate for several years; a State Counsel in the Attorney General’s Chambers; a teacher of Commercial Law and led a successful private practice.

The retired judge attended the University of Guyana, where he read for the Bachelor of Laws Part One before proceeding to the University of the West Indies Cave Hill Campus, where he completed Parts Two and Three.

He is also the holder of a Legal Education Certificate from the Hugh Wooding Law School and was a part of several professional training programmes.