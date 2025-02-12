New mammogram machine commissioned at Linden Hospital Complex

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony, yesterday commissioned a state-of-the-art mammogram machine at the Linden Hospital Complex, marking a significant step in expanding breast cancer screening services across the country.

Previously, the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) was the only public health facility offering mammography services. With this new addition, residents of Region 10 and surrounding areas now have improved access to early breast cancer detection, reducing the need to travel long distances for screenings.

During his remarks, Dr Frank Anthony emphasised the importance of early detection in reducing cancer-related deaths.

“For many years, we have spoken about the need for a structured cancer programme, and now we are taking the necessary steps to implement it. By placing mammography machines in every region, we are making it easier for individuals to access screening services,” he said.

The Health Minister further noted the government’s commitment to improving cancer care through timely diagnosis and treatment.

“If we are going to improve survivability, we must ensure early detection and swift intervention. In the past, patients had to wait more than a month for biopsy results. Today, that timeframe has been reduced to just three to seven days,” Dr Anthony added.

The Linden Hospital Complex is the first of four locations to receive a mammogram machine, with additional units to be commissioned in the coming months.

The Ministry of Health continues to prioritise improved healthcare accessibility, ensuring that advanced medical technology reaches communities beyond Georgetown.

Among those present were Regional Health Officer, Dr Gregory Harris; Regional Executive Officer, Dwight John; Director of Non-communicable Diseases Dr Lachmine Lall and other officials. [Extracted and Modified from DPI]

