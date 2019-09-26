New Lesotho High Commissioner interested in Guyana’s energy sector

President David Granger on Wednesday accepted the letters of credence from Ralechate Lincoln Mokose, accrediting him as the first High Commissioner of the Kingdom of Lesotho to Guyana.

In his remarks at the Ministry of the Presidency, the new envoy said his country is interested in forging bilateral relations in a number of developmental areas, including trade and energy.

Perched in the continent of Africa, the country has promised cooperation in “a wide range of areas, including but not limited to water, environment, education, agriculture, energy, trade and investment, transport and tourism”.

Lesotho and Guyana are two small, geographically distant countries. Being the first ever High Commissioner of Lesotho to Guyana since our established relations, “I feel it’s a great privilege to me to be accorded an opportunity to kick-start our bilateral cooperation,” he added.

Meanwhile, President Granger said that he noted that both nations are inclined towards global issues and mitigating climate change.

“We have worked to develop our countries and improve the lives of our people. Our countries share common views and are consistent advocates on various global issues such as maintaining international peace and security and adapting to the threat of climate change. We have worked closely at the multilateral level under the auspices of the Commonwealth, the United Nations and the Non- Aligned Movement,” Granger said.

“We look forward to sharing experiences in building climate-resilient economies and collaborating on important developmental issues such as education, the environment, the economy, the eradication of poverty and the improvement of the livelihood of our people,” Granger said.

Guyana and Lesotho Kingdom established bilateral relations in 1979.