New housing development for Kwakwani; Waterfront residents to be relocated soon

The government is ramping up efforts to expand homeownership in Regio Ten, with plans in motion for a new housing development in Kwakwani.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, made the announcement during a recent housing outreach at Watooka Guest House, Linden.

“On March 28, we will be in Kwakwani to allocate persons who have been waiting,” Minister Croal announced.

He said the first phase of this development covers 100 acres of land, designed to establish a new housing scheme in the community, while also facilitating the relocation of waterfront residents due to persistent flooding in that area.

Back in November, Minister Croal noted that the relocation would benefit nearly 370 individuals from Jeep Landing, Lamp Island, and the waterfront area.

Following the flooding in 2021, affected residents approached President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Vice-President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, requesting relocation. The government subsequently committed to finding a suitable area for them.

Minister Croal acknowledged that the relocation was initially scheduled to be addressed in January and urged residents to remain patient, assuring them that the government is actively working to resolve the matter.

“So, I want to ask those persons for some patience because we have good things coming their way,” he said.

The government is also working to reduce the region’s backlog of approximately 10,000 housing applications by mid-2025.

Minister Croal stated that discussions are ongoing with the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) to acquire additional land at Wismar to facilitate further house lots allocation.

So far, 600 lots have been allocated at the new Wismar housing development. Contracts will soon be awarded to commence phase one of infrastructure works, ensuring allottees can access their lands without delay.

“So, things are moving quite rapidly. So, it is not a case where you have to wait many years,” he added.

Several regularisation exercises will be conducted in the region to grant legal ownership to individuals who have occupied lands for decades, creating a more stable living environment for families.

Minister Croal noted that individuals allocated lands at Amelia’s Ward can visit the regional housing office to sign their agreements of sale or collect their certificates of title.

“I want to be able to, in a few months, bring closure to Amelia’s Ward in every aspect [relating to] ownership and to address a number of persons who have been occupying portions of lands that they don’t have legitimate rights to… There are a lot of things in store for Region Ten in terms of homeownership,” Minister Croal said. [DPI]

