NEW GPC successfully completes US FDA Audit

The NEW GPC INC. recently completed another successful US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) audit.

The US FDA is extremely rigorous in its inspections but compliance is necessary for any company to export its products to the USA.

In a statement on its audit success, the company posited that “NEW GPC operates a Quality Management System (QMS) which is guided by cGMP/USP/BP and encompasses all aspects of the Company’s operations. The Company embraces the idea of continuous improvement in its products and operations. Aside from the laboratories and other crucial infrastructure, the QMS comprise of SOP’s, testing, evaluation, and validation protocols throughout the organization.”

To operate such systems, the company has retained a highly qualified team which operates at all levels and is duly empowered to execute its duties.

According to NEW GPC “quality management begins with the choice of the supplier for inputs and ends with positive customer feedback, the latter which also informs quality management in a systematic manner.”

NEW GPC is also licenced by the Government Analysts Food and Drug Department (GA-FDD) which also carries out its own audits.

In January 2017, the Company was pre-qualified by the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) to supply its products.

NEW GPC currently exports its products to the USA, Canada, UK, South America and the Caribbean.

“The above is testimony to NEW GPC’s commitment to manufacturing products of the highest quality which meet local and international standards” said the Company.