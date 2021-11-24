NEW GPC INC provides bursary awards to successful NGSA students

The New GPC Inc. on Tuesday provided bursary awards to four of its employees’ children who were successful at this year’s National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA).

The students who received awards are: Amelia Griffith, Clairmone Browne, Usain Austin and Niesha Khan.

Each child will be given a cash prize of $25,000 for a period of five years, providing that they have a minimum pass rate of 60% each term. Additionally, those who choose to proceed to sixth form will be supported for that two-year period.

In addition to the cash, students were given electronic devices which will aid in their online learning activities.

In a statement on the initiative, the New GPC Inc. said “it is our sincere hope that the recipients of these awards will aim to enter the University of Guyana and qualify themselves in areas where the company is short of skill.”

During a simple handing over ceremony, Company Secretary Sean Noel said the organisation is aware that struggles students went through this year to pass the NGSA, in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“We know that the final leg of your journey was very challenging as your schooling came to a screeching halt in March 2020 with the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, which affected your Grades 5 and 6 preparation schedules. It was only after several months that you were able to have a mixture of online and eventually, some in person classes,” Noel acknowledged.

As such, he extended a huge congratulations to the students for performing well in spite of the difficulties. He also urged them to continue to work hard.

“Your primary school education is designed to provide you with a basic understanding of various subjects such as reading, writing and mathematics, history, geography and arts. At your primary school, you also learn the skills you will use throughout your life such as how to listen effectively, how to think critically, how to be creative, how to socialise and make friends, how to cooperate with each other, how to have respect for one another, how to treat each other and how to discipline yourself. These skills are important in building your character as you grow older. We want you to develop and grow these skills and to know that a bright future awaits you in many different career fields.”

Meanwhile Shaqueon Scott, one of the company’s pharmacists who was a recipient of a bursary from the New GPC Inc., shared his experience and some advice with this year’s recipients.

“I, myself, was a bursary awardee of the New GPC Inc., and like you I felt overjoyed on having finally made it to high school. One of the most important things, I will stress, is that your school does not define you. Some of you may have score in the top five high schools or other high schools. But it matters not the uniform you wear for the next five years, only where you plan to be in the next five years,” he explained.

“I may indeed be looking at some future engineers, future accountants, future teachers and maybe even a few pharmacists or chemists. It’s always good to keep your minds open to all possibilities and always be ready to learn,” Scott added.

“I was fortunate to have my very first work attachment experience at the New GPC Inc. and through exposure to the work environment in the laboratory I found a love for chemistry. From there I was motivated to continue my studies at the Government Technical Institute to obtain a diploma in the sciences of chemistry…at this point is where I truly found my profession thus, I decided to pursue a degree in pharmacy at the University of Guyana. It was only while studying that I found what I really held a passion for and as students I advise that you never close your mind off to any possibilities while studying,” he expressed.