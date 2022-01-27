New GPC INC. contributes to GCF online chess education programme

The Guyana Chess Federation has announced a further financial support towards its online programme for teaching chess to young Guyanese.

The NEW GPC INC. has donated GYD$100,000.00 for the purchase of premium “gold” licenses on Chesskid.com, the online platform used by the GCF to introduce young players to the game of chess and also for them to access the numerous chess lessons and puzzles.

With this donation, 31 children will have access to Chesskid.com for free in 2022.

Gold membership on the chesskid.com platform allows children the opportunity to access an unlimited number of puzzles, tactical exercises, challenges, educational videos and lessons among other learning resources. Young chess players will have the opportunity to learn and play online chess with their peers as well as players from around the globe.

This support will be especially invaluable since the Guyana Chess Federation has seen membership triple over the last 3 months as the chess in schools programme continues to expand.

Also, as the sport has begun to venture out of Georgetown, there are plans to bring chess into Linden and Essequibo in the coming months.

The NEW GPC INC. is a top local manufacturer and distributor of pharmaceutical products in Guyana. The company’s roots date back all the way to the 1920s. The GCF has thanked the NEW GPC INC. for its generous contribution towards development of chess in Guyana.