New Ghanaian High Commissioner pays courtesy call on GCAA

The new Ghanaian High Commission to Guyana, Professor Abena Pokua Adompim Busia paid a courtesy call on the Director General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Lieutenant Colonel (Ret’d) Egbert Field, at the GCAA’s headquarters.

She also met a member of the Board, Beverly Carrington and members of the management team of the GCAA.

Colonel Field and Professor Adompim Busia discussed areas of mutual interest to both countries, including the promotion of air transport and the possibility of creating sustainable air linkages between the two nations.

She also touched on the potential benefits which can be derived from commercial exchanges, tapping into the available expertise to strengthen legislation, and improve compliance with international standards in the aviation sector and the emerging oil and gas sector. She also advocated a focus for tourism, including the possibilities of promoting and expanding heritage tourism between the African and Caribbean region.

Professor Adompim Busia’s delegation included Minister and Deputy Head of Mission, Peter Kobina Taylor, and Kwame Jantuah from the African Energy Consortium Limited.

During his remarks to the Ghanaian Delegation, Colonel Field said he is looking forward to working with Professor Adompim Busia and her team on the areas of mutual interest and to ensure that both countries benefit from the expertise and skills they have to offer each other. The Director General posited an interest in areas such as safety management systems, state safety procedures, security, drones use and control; and spoke of possible technical assistance needs in the future.

In November 2018, Guyana and Ghana signed an Air Services Agreement at the Third African Diaspora Meeting held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

Under this agreement, airlines operating from Guyana or Ghana will be able to fly to any destination within both countries as well as provide any number of services between both countries and beyond to any third country, with no restrictions on capacity, frequency, aircraft type and routing.

Further, in December 2018, Guyana also signed a Technical Cooperation Agreement with Ghana for the exchange of knowledge and technical expertise in the area of civil aviation.