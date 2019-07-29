New GECOM Chair aims to have “free, fair and transparent elections”

Justice Claudette Singh was this morning sworn-in as the Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), effective today.

Her appointment comes at a time when there is much controversy over GECOM’s role in the preparation for early elections following the passage of the no-confidence motion against the government last year.

In a brief interview with the media following the swearing-in ceremony at the Ministry of the Presidency, Justice Singh said she is fully committed to having “free, fair and transparent elections”.

The new GECOM Chair said she intends to meet with each set of commissioners to discuss several issues affecting the Commission.

Attending the swearing-in ceremony were Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo, Chief Elections Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield, GECOM Commissioners, former Chancellor of the Judiciary Justice Cecil Kennard, among other notable dignitaries.

Justice Singh was appointed following a consensus between the President and the Opposition Leader.