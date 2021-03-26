New Garden of Eden batch mix asphalt plant to be in operation by April 6

Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill today visited the new Garden of Eden Asphalt Plant to assess its readiness for operation, scheduled for April 6, 2021.

During a meeting with the Chairman of the Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation, Mr. Ravie Ramcharitar and other senior officers, Minister Edghill was told that some $590M has been spent so far on the project.

The Chairman pointed out that in the near future, the relevant personnel will be trained to ensure that they can operate and properly manage the Plant. The training will be facilitated by the German Contractor.

Additionally, monies have been allocated for a new scale at the Asphalt Plant. This is especially important since the recent findings of an audit revealed that weighing of Asphalt was being done at the Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation, miles away from the Asphalt Plant, and thereby opening doors for possible skullduggery.

Minister Edghill today explained that the new Plant will allow for more efficiency in road construction.

He however called on the Private Sector to stay in the competition and ensure competitive prices and good quality products are delivered to customers.

On another note, Minister Edghill informed that applications have been received and shortlisted for a Plant Manager.

This process has been advanced, according to the Minister, and a new Manager is expected to soon be named.