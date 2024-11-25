New direct routes for Guyana, Brazil travel established

See below for a 𝐌𝐈𝐍𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐑𝐘 𝐎𝐅 𝐇𝐎𝐌𝐄 𝐀𝐅𝐅𝐀𝐈𝐑𝐒 𝐏𝐔𝐁𝐋𝐈𝐂 𝐀𝐃𝐕𝐈𝐒𝐎𝐑𝐘: 𝐓𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐒𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍 𝐎𝐅 𝐏𝐀𝐒𝐒𝐄𝐍𝐆𝐄𝐑𝐒 𝐔𝐍𝐃𝐄𝐑 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐆𝐔𝐘𝐀𝐍𝐀/𝐁𝐑𝐀𝐙𝐈𝐋 𝐈𝐍𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐀𝐋 𝐑𝐎𝐀𝐃 𝐓𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐒𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓 𝐀𝐆𝐑𝐄𝐄𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓 (𝐈𝐑𝐓𝐀)

The public is hereby advised that pursuant to the Guyana/Brazil International Road Transport Agreement (IRTA), there are now three (3) established International Bus Service Routes for transporting passengers between Brazil and Guyana. These routes are fixed as follows and shall not be changed:

Route 1: Lethem, Guyana to Boa Vista, Brazil (return), which will operate twice daily;

Route 2: Lethem, Guyana to Manaus, Brazil (return), which will operate once daily; and

Route 3: Georgetown, Guyana to Boa Vista, Brazil (return), which will operate once daily.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 (𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥)

The buses that will be allowed to ply the above International Routes shall not be older than eight years from the date of manufacture and must also possess the following:

1. Air conditioning

2. A seating capacity of no less than thirty-two (32) seats;

3. Seatbelts for the driver and all passengers;

4. Washroom facilities;

5. Facilities to enable the transport of physically challenged persons ;

6. A tachograph (a device fitted to a vehicle that automatically records its speed and distance)

The buses shall undergo Technical Inspections by the Ministry of Public Works upon which certificates of vehicular inspection will be issued (annually).

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐬 𝐚 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐦

Persons wishing to transport passengers on the above international routes must apply to the Ministry of Home Affairs to be registered as a Transporting Firm with the Commissioner of Customs & Trade Administration (Commissioner General, GRA). Upon application the following documents must be presented:

1. Tax Identification Number (TIN) of both the transporting firm and owner of the firm;

2. Certificate of motor vehicle registration;

3. Motor vehicle licence;

4. Certificate of fitness;

5. Road service licence;

6. Internationally valid third party insurance policy certificate;

7. Company registration; and

8. Public proxy instrument granting a legal representative in Brazil full powers to represent the firm in all legal and administrative acts. The text must be in English and Portuguese.

𝐎𝐧𝐥𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐛𝐞 𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐩𝐥𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐯𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐬.

A Transporting Firm shall secure appropriate authorisation from the National Agency for Road Transportation in Brazil in order to ply the above international routes. Within one hundred and twenty (120) days from issuance of the original permission by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the transporting firm has to present to the National Agency for Road Transportation in Brazil, a certification of the original permission by the Ministry of Home Affairs and a public proxy instrument granting a legal representative in Guyana full powers to represent the firm in all legal and administrative acts.

Buses will be subject to the necessary Immigration & Customs Procedures in effect at the designated border points between Guyana and Brazil. In addition to their Guyanese driver’s licence, drivers of the buses must possess an International Driving Permit as issued by the Licence Revenue Office, Guyana Revenue Authority.

The fare structure to be employed will be determined by the 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐀𝐟𝐟𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐣𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐦𝐬.

𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐛𝐮𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐟 𝐩𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐑𝐓𝐀 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐝 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐦𝐢𝐭 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲 – 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐀𝐟𝐟𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐬, 𝟔 𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐝𝐚𝐦, 𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐨𝐰𝐧, 𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟔, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐰𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐲 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞.

