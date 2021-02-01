New Canadian High Commissioner to Guyana accredited

New Canadian High Commissioner to Guyana, Mr Mark Berman today presented his credentials to President Irfaan Ali at the Office of the President.

The Canadian dignitary, who worked as the Director General for Global Affairs Canada, is replacing Lilian Chatterjee as the Resident High Commissioner.

President Ali accepted the Letter of Credence and reiterated his appreciation for Canada’s unwavering stance in support of Guyana’s democracy, our borders and our overall development.

The President told the new official that the countries share respect for democracy, human rights, the rule of law, the promotion of sustainable development and each other’s territorial integrity, which make them strong allies.

He added that Guyana and Canada are poised to forge an enduring partnership for the mutual benefit of both countries.

The High Commissioner will also function as Canada’s representative to the Caribbean Community.