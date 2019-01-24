New born baby dies after being allegedly dumped in pit latrine

A 25-year-old woman is under police guard at the Georgetown Public Hospital following the death of her new born baby that was allegedly dumped into a pit latrine aback of her Goed Fortuin, West Bank Demerara home.

Based on reports received, the woman, Priya (only name given) gave birth on Thursday to a baby boy but was reportedly unhappy since she was under pressure from her family about not knowing who was the child’s father.

However, after giving birth, the woman reportedly placed the baby in the garbage bin and allegedly instructed her 5-year-old child to dispose of it in the latrine at the back of the yard.

Following the instruction from his mother, the child obeyed as she allegedly looked on.

The publication understands that a relative subsequently went to use the washroom and saw the baby in the pit.

At the time, the baby was still moving.

He immediately raised an alarm and the baby was pulled and rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital but died while receiving treatment from the doctors.

Initially, the woman claimed that the baby was not hers but later admitted that she felt pains and later gave birth.

A police source told INews that relatives informed the ranks at the La Grange Police Station of the incident and as such, the woman was arrested.

The source related that during investigations, the seemingly confused woman told ranks that she went to use the toilet and it was then, the baby came down.

However, during interrogation, the ranks realized that something was amiss after the baby’s umbilical cord was discovered in a drain in close proximity to the home.

The woman was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where she is receiving medical attention while being under guard.

Police are continuing their investigations.