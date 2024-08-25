New Berbice River bridge to have futuristic design – Pres. Ali

As the Guyana Government looks to enhance the transportation network across the country, President Dr Irfaan Ali has indicated that the new bridge across the Berbice River will be a modern structure with futuristic designs.

The Head of State, who first floated the idea of a new Berbice River bridge back in October 2022, explained that this structure will be built under the same system used for the new four-lane high-span bridge currently being built across the Demerara River.

“The [new] Berbice River Bridge will be of no less in terms of design capability, in terms of structure and in terms of the intent of the bridge,” the President stated.

He further noted that the new bridge, which will link Regions Five and Six, will cater for the host of developmental initiatives being undertaken in the ancient country. These include the expansion that will take place at Palmyra, the new gas project pegged for the Corentyne as well as the development of an industrial park with the port facilities in that region.

“The bridge, therefore, will have a futuristic design capacity and capability and will be no less in standard that the new Demerara River bridge we are building. We are hoping that the response to the Expression of Interest (EoI) would allow us to make a decision before the end of the year on the new Berbice River Bridge,” President Ali stated.

The Ministry of Public Works has already issued the document, titled ‘Prequalification of Contractors: Design Build and Finance – New Berbice River Bridge’, inviting contractors to be prequalified to construct the new bridge across the Berbice River.

Transportation cost

Meanwhile, in addition to the new Berbice River Bridge, the Guyanese Leader also mentioned steps being taken by his government to address the cost of transportation in the country.

“In the coming days, the Cabinet will be discussing an approach in relation to improving competitiveness, cost of transportation, and also the efficiency of moving goods and services and people on both the Demerara River Bridge and the Berbice River Bridge. These are two critical connections to the rest of our economic ecosystem, and also the movement of people within our system.”

“As such, before the end of this year, I’ll be addressing these matters nationally, and I’ll be making some pronouncements that would ensure improved competitiveness in terms of transport costs, increase efficiency and reliability, and I can assure that all decisions will definitely be to the benefit of consumers, businesses and the expansion of the economic activity that is taking place in Regions 5, 6, 3, 4, and all across the country.”

