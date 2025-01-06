New Berbice River Bridge: 7 companies shortlisted, to submit price proposals

The Government is moving steadfastly with a new fixed high-span four-lane bridge across the Berbice River and has already shortlisted seven pre-qualified bidders.

A total of nine companies had initially submitted pre-qualification tenders to build the new bridge that will replace the current 1.57-kilometre floating structure across the Berbice River. Among those were four Chinese companies, three from India, one from Canada and the lone local company, Rockey & Son Construction.

On Saturday, Public Works Minister, Juan Edghill, disclosed that seven of these companies – all foreign contractors – have been shortlisted and are now required to submit price quotations to build the new Berbice River bridge.

“Out of nine submissions, seven are prequalified and they will be asked now for price… these are all international companies including the Chinese. And they’ve been asked to put in a price proposal so we can move ahead with that,” Edghill said at his Ministry’s 2024 year-end press conference over the weekend.

In his New Year Address to the Nation last week, President Dr Irfaan Ali announced that the construction of the new bridge across the Berbice River will commence this year. It is a part of the PPP/C Government’s efforts to transform the local transportation network by improving connectivity and opening up new economic opportunities for citizens.

The new Berbice River bridge will be a fixed high-span four-lane concrete structure thus removing the need for retractions, allowing both marine and vehicular traffic to flow freely and uninterrupted.

Already, the Government has acquired approximately 50 properties on the eastern side of the Berbice River to facilitate the construction of the new bridge.

“We just completed the acquisition of 50-odd properties along the East Bank [of Berbice] for the [new] Berbice River bridge,” Attorney General and Legal Affairs Minister, Anil Nandlall, S.C., had disclosed to the National Assembly last month during the debates on the Acquisition of Lands for Public Purposes (Amendment) Bill.

Nevertheless, Minister Edghill reminded on Saturday that the new Berbice River bridge project was not part of the PPP/C Administration’s 2020 Manifesto promise.

The idea of a new bridge across the Berbice River was first floated back in October 2022 by President Ali.

Speaking at the launch of the Berbice Expo and Trade Fair about three years ago, the Head of State told residents of Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) that the Government was considering a new bridge as part of the many infrastructure developments planned for the ancient county.

Then about a year later, it was announced that the Government had already started planning the construction of the new four-lane structure across the Berbice River.

In August, President Ali assured that the new bridge will be on par with the modern structure of the new Demerara River bridge currently being built.

“The Berbice River bridge will be built under the same system that we utilised for the Demerara River bridge. The Berbice River bridge will be no less in terms of design capability, structure and intent of the bridge… The bridge will cater for the expansion that will take place at Palmyra, the gas project that will be built in Region Six and also the development of an industrial park, with the port facilities that will support these services,” the Guyanese Leader noted.

The Head of State had made it clear that he would ensure this new structure was built in the face of criticism by the Opposition, especially the Alliance For Change (AFC) which had questioned the financial viability of a new bridge and called for a feasibility study to be done. However, the Government has argued that the Opposition always finds ways to block major initiatives that would benefit Guyanese and improve their lives.

“So, not only we will be building a new bridge but the current one will be toll-free… And for those who have a problem with us building a new high-pass bridge at Berbice, they got a greater problem now because it gonna be free of cost,” President Ali declared on August 29, 2024, when he also announced that the new bridge across the Demerara River and the new Mackenzie-Wismar Bridge in Linden will also be toll-free when they become operational.

The current floating Berbice River Bridge, a critical link between Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) and Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), was constructed between 2006 and 2008 through a public-private partnership at a cost of approximately $8.2 billion. It was financed by loans and equity contributions from various entities including the state-owned National Insurance Scheme (NIS) and other private investors.

It was reported last year that the Government would be engaging the Berbice Bridge Company Inc. (BBCI) investors to lower the current toll prices.

At the sod-turning ceremony for the new US$161 million modern hospital in New Amsterdam, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) back in January 2024, President Ali had noted that since the Government carries the maintenance cost of the bridge, they were formulating a plan to work with the BBCI investors and play a greater role in making it cheaper to cross the Berbice Bridge.

During his August announcement, the Head of State said that even if those talks are not concluded by the time the new Demerara River Bridge becomes operational next year, the current Berbice River Bridge will still become toll-free at the same time.

“We are in the process of discussing with the Berbice River Bridge [Company], the possible acquisition of that bridge by the Government… Once this occurs, and even if it does not occur, by the time we make this [new Demerara River] bridge toll-free, the Berbice River Bridge crossing will also be free of cost,” Ali had promised.

--- ---