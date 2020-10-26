New Amsterdam student hospitalised after being stabbed by 41-Y-O man

A 15-year-old student of New Amsterdam, Berbice was last evening stabbed by a 41-year-old man of Stanleytown, New Amsterdam.

The incident occurred at around 18:00hrs at Pope Street, New Amsterdam.

The Guyana Police Force said the student and his friend were standing on the road when the suspect passed by.

In so doing, the suspect disparagingly told the teenager that his mother, who is a nurse, is infected with Covid-19.

As a consequence, the teen and the adult had a argument and a scuffle ensued.

It is alleged that during the physical altercation, the suspect pulled out an ice picker from his pants waist and stabbed the young man to his left side chest.

He was escorted to New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty who admitted him as a patient. He is presently undergoing treatment; his condition is regarded as serious.

Checks were made for the suspect, who has since been arrested and is presently in police custody assisting with the investigation.