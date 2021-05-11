New Amsterdam Post Office closed until further notice

The New Amsterdam Post Office has been closed until further notice.

The closure took effect from May 10.

In a notice published, management said the closure is “due to circumstances beyond our control”.

“All services can be accessed in our other location in Berbice. We regret any inconvenience this may cause and look forward to your continued support. You can visit our website at guypost.gy, or like us on Facebook for additional information. You can also follow us on Instagram and Twitter,” it added.