New Amsterdam Mayor, Deputy re-elected for another term

New Amsterdam Mayor, Winifred Haywood and his Deputy, Wainwright McIntosh were on Friday re-elected to serve another term in office following an election at the municipality.

Haywood, who was re-elected for a second time, said she will be depending on God for renewal of initiative and innovation, “So that we can work assiduously and take this town from one level to another.”

She noted that in the week, the Council will be evaluating its work program for 2020 and make its proposal for 2021.

However, the Mayor said that without the necessary resources, the municipality will not be able to carry out its mandate in 2021 but intends to engage stakeholders in executing some of the programs.

Corriverton will have its elections on Monday, while no date has been set for elections at Rose Hall Town.

Meanwhile, at the Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) level elections were held between Wednesday and Thursday in nine of the NDCs in Region Six.

INews understands that Cheemanlall Youardhan was re-elected as Chairman of the Wyburg/Caracas NDC with Gangindranuth Mahadeo elected as Vice Chairman.

At the Enfield New Doe Park NDC, Saheed Wajid Khan was re-elected Chairman as well as his deputy Seebaran Padaaratt while Sheriann Beharry was re-elected as Chairperson at the Canefield Enterprise NDC with Parsuram Harinarain elected as her deputy.

The NDC Chairwoman is urging residents to be patient, however, she pointed out that revenue collection is important to the NDC.

Meanwhile, at the 51/Good Hope NDC, Swarsatie Sharif will serve another year along with Vice-Chair Nagasar Sookram.

Jubraj Matadin and Chatram Toolise were re-elected to serve at the Black Bush Polder NDC.

Councillors at the troubled Port Mourant/Johns NDC re-elected Mahesh Kumar Doolara to serve as Chairman for another year.

At the Whim/Bloomfield NDC, Sewdat Veerana will now serve as Chairman and Himatee Latchman was elected as Vice Chairwoman.

However, at the Bushlot/Adventure NDC, the Councillors could not decide on who they wanted to serve as Chairman. There was a similar deadlock at the Hogstye/Lancaster NDC where there was a tie in votes.

As such, fresh elections are being arranged for those two NDCs.

Meanwhile, the Crabwood Creek NDC is yet to set a date to have its elections but of recent, there have been protest actions calling for the removal of the incumbent Chairman who has been at the helm of that NDC for more than a decade.

The deadline for elections in Region Six will end on December 16.