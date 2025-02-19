New Amsterdam man charged with rape of girl who ran away from abusive home

A 25-year-old man of New Amsterdam, Berbice was today charged with rape of a 13-year-old girl who reportedly ran away from her Georgetown home after she was sexually abused by her stepfather.

Andrew Bhola, a mason, was remanded to prison when he appeared before Magistrate Michelle Matthias at Reliance Magistrate Court today. He will return to court on March 11.

The child’s mother had taken to social media to report that her daughter was missing. Based on information received, police ranks proceeded to Bhola’s home where they found the girl on his bed.

They were both escorted to the Central Police Station where the girl was interviewed by an officer from the Gender-Based Violence Unit.

During the interview, the girl disclosed that on Monday, January 20, she left home for school but did not attend. Instead, she travelled to New Amsterdam to meet Bhola, whom she had met on TikTok last year.

The girl detailed that during her stay at Bhola’s residence, she engaged in sexual intercourse with him on three occasions.

She further told the officer that she had been sexually abused by her stepfather, a 38-year-old man, at her Georgetown home.

She stated that the matter had previously been reported to Brickdam Police Station, but since her stepfather still resides at the home and no one believed her claims, she repeatedly ran away from home and engaged in relationships with older men.

This incident marks the fourth time she has run away. Investigations are ongoing.

