New Amsterdam house goes up in flames

A fire of unknown origin completely destroyed the home of a government 10-day part-time worker in New Amsterdam on Saturday evening.

Flames were initially seen at the Lot 54 Nurseville building at about 20:45h. At the time, the lone occupant, Latifa Romacindo was not at home.

One resident of the community Franco Crawford said he saw light from the flames reflecting into his house and when he went outside, he discovered that there was a small fire in the building.

He said at the time there was no one on the street and he immediately got in contact with the fire department which responded swiftly.

Romacindo said she had left home to pick up some items and while out she received a phone call and was informed that her house was on fire.

“When I got there, it was just flames… I did not look much because I was fainting so they took me into the ambulance. My pressure was really high. I can’t say how it happened. Everything in the house was off. The house burned so fast but I am thankful for the fire service, they did a good job to have everything under control,” she said.

Shamshudin Hack, a businessman in New Amsterdam owned and had furnished the two-bedroom, concrete building.

He estimates losses at $6 million. He said only recently he discontinued the fire insurance coverage for the building.

Meanwhile, Romacindo said important documents were also destroyed in the blaze.

“I had everything there, all of my belongings.”

The fire is believed to have started in the vicinity of a refrigerator that was recently purchased. The building was also listed for sale on RE/MAX One Nation Realty Inc.

