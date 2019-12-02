Nepal’s Anjali Chand makes history with figures of 6 for 0

Nepal women 17 for 0 (Shrestha 13*) beat Maldives women 16 (Niyaz 9, Abdhulla 4, Chand 6-0) by ten wickets

Nepal’s Anjali Chand set a new record for the best bowling figures in women’s T20Is, claiming 6 for 0 – yes, you read that right – to skittle Maldives out for 16 at the South Asian Games in Pokhara.

Maldives, incidentally, were playing their first-ever international game. Chand was making her debut too.

This was also the first time that a bowler had picked up six wickets for no run in any international match. The previous record for best figures in an innings in women’s T20Is was held by Malaysia’s Mas Elysa, who returned 6 for 3 against China in January.

After Maldives opted to bat, they slipped to 15 for 4 at the end of the Powerplay. Chand then made it 15 for 5 in the very next over when she dismissed captain Zoona Mariyam for a duck. That began her wicket-taking spree, and Maldives added just one run to their tally by the time they were wiped out at the start of the 11th over. Karuna Bhandari took 2 for 4 in her two overs to back up Chand, who needed only 13 balls to complete her six-wicket haul.

Barring opener Hamza Niyaz (9) and wicketkeeper Hafsaa Abdhulla (4), no other Maldives batter opened her account. Twelve of Maldives’ 16 runs came via fours.

Nepal needed a mere five balls to knock off the target and seal victory with 10 wickets and 115 balls to spare. (ESPNCricinfo)