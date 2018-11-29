Negligent mother in custody after infant found at entrance of Baramita Police Station

An infant boy who was found lying at the entrance of the Baramita Police Station in Region One, on Thursday morning is presently in the care of the Medical Staff of Baramita Health Centre.

Naked but wrapped in a blanket, the nine-month-old, was first greeted by Constable 21282 Kevin Morgan when he opened the Station’s door.

According to the police in a release, the unusual discovery by the hinterland policeman, caused him to promptly take the smiling child into his arms.

It was outlined that the officers gave the toddler a warm bath and baby slept for a while.

The Subordinate Officer-in-Charge of the Station, Corporal 15421 Jennifer Griffith and other ranks quickly pooled their resources and purchased clothing and pampers for the toddler before he was taken for a medical examination at the Health Centre, where he remains at this time, in good condition.

As the police, together with concerned residents were making stringent efforts to locate the parents, at 13:15h a 23-year-old Central Baramita resident showed up at the Station and explained to the peace officers that she left her child in the care of someone on Wednesday because she was intoxicated and that she now cannot recall who it was.

The police noted that the young lady, who first went to the Health Centre and saw her child before going to the Station, is in police custody assisting with the investigation.