Ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) this morning unearthed nearly 100lbs of marijuana during an operation in New Amsterdam, Berbice.

A motorcar was intercepted by the law enforcement officials and a search of the vehicle found 25 parcels of suspected marijuana.

The drugs weighed 44.974 kilograms which is equivalent to 99.1 pounds.

Three persons, including a woman, have been arrested. Investigations are ongoing.