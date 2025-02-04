NDMA gets $9.9B for electronic ID, e-gate and border control systems

A total of $9.924B is budgeted for the National Data Management Authority (NDMA) in this year’s National Budget to complete key projects including the issuance of electronic identification cards and the introduction of electronic immigration forms.

This was disclosed by Prime Minister Mark Phillips on Monday evening in response to questions from Opposition Member of Parliament David Patterson during the consideration of estimates.

Of the sum, over $1B is allocated for the electronic ID enrollment and issuance system for which a project was signed in March 2023. This is an addition to the $783.4 million allocated to the project in Budget 2024. According to the Prime Minister, the targeted month for the rolling out of the project is June 2025.

In addition, $1.9B is allocated for the electronic gates (E-gates) and border control systems. This includes six arrivals and six departure systems.

In 2024, the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) was the first port of entry to install the e-gates to revolutionise the travel process, offering passengers faster check-in times, smoother security screenings, and a more convenient overall experience.

The system offers an increase in efficiency to process six passengers simultaneously with oversight from a single officer. Other key features include autonomous immigration processing that performs security checks on passports worldwide and the validation of chip passports according to International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards.

Other projects in the budget is $6.2B for the expansion of the safe country programme, $382.9M for the safe road intelligent system and the remainder of the budget is allocated for capital expenditure such as land transport, generators, solar power, internet infrastructure, surveillance system, core routers, software furniture and equipment.

The NDMA, since its establishment in 1983 under the National Data Management Authority Act, is responsible for the development of computerised solutions in the public sector. Its mission is to develop and implement appropriate ICT solutions that will transform the delivery of Government services.

--- ---