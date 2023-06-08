NDIA monitoring drainage structures as heavy downpour triggers flooding across G/town

In light of the heavy downpour across Georgetown and other parts of the coast today, Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha led a team of engineers from the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) to conduct an assessment of several drainage structures in Georgetown.

Minister Mustapha noted that the structures are operable and that three engineers from the drainage authority will be monitoring all pumps and sluices in the region. He also said that engineers in other regions that are currently experiencing rainfall are also on the ground monitoring the situation.

“We witnessed heavy rainfall this morning which resulted in a number of areas in Georgetown experiencing flooding. The Hydromet Office has indicated that approximately four inches of rainfall fell in two hours. Our engineers are on the ground and were able to ensure all 13 pumps in Georgetown are operable. The sluice gates will also be opened so I am hoping that the affected areas will be drained.”

Minister Mustapha also appealed to residents to avoid littering. He also urged them to ensure they take the necessary precautions and to pay attention to the weather forecast which is available on the Hydromet Department’s website and social media pages.

Minister Mustapha was accompanied by NDIA Chairman, Lionel Wordsworth, and other engineers attached to the NDIA.

